Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of making threats against teacher and La Vina Middle School

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of posting a threat against a La Vina Middle School teacher, a student and the school itself, police said.

The boy, who attends the school, created a Snapchat account under the identity of another student to make the threats Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He has been booked into Juvenile Hall.

“All involved parties in this matter were contacted prior to the school day beginning and there is no need for concern or fear of any harm to our Delano students,” police said Wednesday.