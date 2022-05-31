BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a potential shooting at an unidentified school campus, Tehachapi police said.

The boy, whose named was not released because of his age, was arrested Tuesday after Tehachapi Unified School District personnel notified police of a post made on social media “indicating he looked like he was going to pull a school shooting,” police said in a news release.

The teen is not a student in the district but lives in the Tehachapi area, police said. His parents own several guns that police said were properly secured in the home. They surrendered the guns to officers and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

“The Tehachapi Police Department considers any threat toward students or school campuses to be extremely serious and we urge members of the public to report these threats immediately,” the release said. “We also encourage parents to actively monitor the social media activity of their children.”