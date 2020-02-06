Both sides rest in murder trial of Bakersfield man accused of killing mother, stepfather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Monday in the trial of an Iraq War veteran charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

The defense rested Thursday, a day after the prosecution, and after defendant Derek Connell testified he shot dead his stepfather after the other man killed his mother.

The prosecution has argued Connell killed both his parents after returning home following a night of heavy drinking.

If found guilty, the 33-year-old faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Connell told jurors he suffered years of sexual abuse by Chris Higginbotham beginning when he was 10 years old. He said he never told anyone because Higginbotham had threatened to harm his mother if he didn’t keep quiet.

On the evening of April 30, 2016, Connell said, he finally told his mother about the abuse and she confronted Higginbotham at their southwest Bakersfield home on Lily Pad Court. An argument ensued, and Higginbotham shot Connell’s mother, Connell testified.

He said he fought with his stepfather and knocked the gun away. Following another physical altercation, after which the stepfather made a crude remark about the alleged sexual abuse, Connell testified he shot Higginbotham three times, killing him.

Both Chris Higginbotham and Connell’s mother, Kim Higginbotham, were 48 years old.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Marcus Cuper pointed out the numerous lies Connell told to police during two interviews detectives conducted with him. Connell admitted to the lies, which included elaborate stories of his stepfather being in debt to a loan shark and of Connell meeting up with and drinking with a friend who he later admitted he never saw that day.

Cuper repeatedly questioned Connell as to why anyone should believe him now given all his previous lies. Connell said he was telling the truth in court because he was under oath, and because it was time to let people know about the abuse he’d suffered.

Connell, represented by Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, also acknowledged that he previously told police he shot both his mother and stepfather. He testified he has long abused alcohol, and was less than honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, in which he served from 2005 to 2008.