BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both sides rested Wednesday in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer charged in an online sex sting. Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning.

Brian Pardue, 53, is charged with two felonies in connection with exchanging sexually graphic messages on a dating app with a person who said during the conversation that they were 16. In fact, Pardue was communicating with a sheriff’s investigator operating a decoy account as part of a sting operation.

Pardue’s attorneys, Jared Thompson and Kyle J. Humphrey of Humphrey & Thompson, have argued Pardue believed from the start he was communicating with an adult. The “Sidney” decoy account created by sheriff’s Sgt. James Newell was of an 18-year-old woman, and the profile photo was that of an adult, Thompson said during his opening statement earlier this week.

Thompson presented evidence showing Pardue interacted with multiple people on a dating app on July 3, 2020, all of whom had profiles indicating they were adults. He said Pardue, experiencing intimacy issues in his marriage, engaged in sex talk with different accounts as a form of release. Pardue was role-playing, Thompson said, noting his client used a profile identifying him as a 48-year-old woman named Anna.

The decoy account didn’t tell him they were underage until more than two hours after their chat began, Thompson said.

Prosecutor Ken Russell, however, told the jury Pardue kept engaging in sexually explicit talk after the decoy said they were underage. Pardue told the decoy to lie about her age and say she was 18, according to a copy of the conversation displayed for the jury.

They discussed meeting in person but Pardue canceled, Russell said. Pardue was arrested at his home.

Pardue is charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and arranging to meet a minor for a sex act. He was a CHP officer at the time of his arrest.