BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed by deputies after threatening to blow up a trailer in Boron earlier this month has been identified.

Michael Ramos Jr., 41, of Boron was shot multiple times early March 4 in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to coroner’s officials.

The incident began at 10:17 p.m. March 3 when deputies received a report of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows, officials said. Deputies arrived to find the man, later identified as Ramos, armed with a bow and arrow. He barricaded himself inside a trailer.

While inside, Ramos threatened to blow up the trailer and tried to light it on fire, officials said, and the SWAT team was called to the scene. He refused to surrender.

As negotiations continued, Ramos walked onto the porch armed with several weapons and the shooting occurred, officials said.