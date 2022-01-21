Boron man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Boron man on Friday was found guilty of multiple sexual assaults against a 10-year-old girl whom he babysat.

A Kern County jury convicted Michael Hopkins on all 13 charges against him, each related to sexual abuse of a child. The assaults occurred at Hopkins’ home over several months in 2018.

Hopkins at times bound the girl in handcuffs, prosecutors said. On one occasion he struck her with a whip, scarring her arm.

Questioned by investigators, Hopkins admitted committing many of the alleged offenses, prosecutors said. At trial he claimed the admissions were lies.

Hopkins’ stepfather testified at trial as a character witness. He at first told the jury Hopkins was a good, upstanding person, prosecutors said. When told details of the evidence, the stepfather reconsidered and agreed Hopkins deserved to be “turned in” to authorities, according to prosecutors.

Hopkins faces up to 200 years to life in prison at his March 8 sentencing hearing.