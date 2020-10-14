Body of woman found during property cleanup; BPD investigating case as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a woman was found by a city employee conducting a property cleanup on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:55 a.m., a code enforcement officer found the woman on a property at Daniels and 3rd streets. The department said the body had evidence of trauma and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

BPD said the woman is approximately 28 years old and Hispanic. No additional information about the woman has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.