LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man was found inside a pickup truck in Lamont on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision on Comanche Drive, south of Panama Road in Lamont. However, when they arrived, they found a truck with a deceased man inside who had a gunshot wound.

KCSO homicide detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.