EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found here Thursday afternoon.

The body was found just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 24 and Road 156, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-800-TIPNOW.