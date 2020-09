BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at a local restaurant.

The department said that on Monday morning, officers were called out to Super Taco, located at 1300 E. Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield, after receiving a report of a body being found. The department has not yet confirmed whether this is a homicide case.

