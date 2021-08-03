Bodfish teen who died in May allegedly smoked fentanyl: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old girl who died in May after being found unresponsive in a Bodfish home smoked fentanyl the night before, her boyfriend told sheriff’s investigators.

The boyfriend said he was in contact with her through Snapchat and she told him she had used the drug, according to a court filing.

Investigators also spoke with Marilyn Elliott, who admitted to providing fentanyl the night of May 18, according to the filing. She was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment resulting in death but has not been charged.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the case was sent back to the sheriff’s office for further investigation. He said a charging decision has not been made.

The 16-year-old was found unresponsive the morning of May 19 in a home on Pioneer Place. She was bleeding from the mouth, not breathing and didn’t have a pulse, according to the filing.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, sheriff’s officials said.