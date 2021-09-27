Bloody knife, shirt found outside Wasco murder suspect’s apartment, document says

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Witnesses identified a 24-year-old man as the assailant in a deadly stabbing earlier this month, and deputies found a bloody knife and shirt just outside his home, according to a court filing.

Sergio Acosta has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Javier Guadalupe Martinez. He’s held without bail.

A witness told police they saw Acosta pull a knife during an argument Sept. 19 and stab Martinez in the face and stomach, according to the document filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Deputies detained Acosta nearby outside his apartment and witnesses identified him as the attacker, the document says.

Martinez was taken to Kern Medical, where he died the next day.

Acosta’s next hearing is scheduled Thursday.