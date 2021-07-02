Bill would set stronger punishments for ‘porch pirates’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A state senator wants the law to come down harder on porch pirates.

Rpeublican Sen. Brian Jones introduced Senate Bill 358, which would give district attorneys the power to prosecute a suspect’s third package theft within three years, as a felony subject to prison time.

The proposed bill would also treat mail and packages delivered by private carriers the same as those delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

This week SB 358 was approved by the California Assembly Public Safety Committee. It will next go to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.