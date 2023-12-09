BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department are on scene at the Valley Plaza Mall after bicyclists allegedly committed vehicle code violations in the area, according to the department.

A BPD watch commander told 17 News that the department received phone calls around noon on Saturday regarding people on bicycles allegedly committing multiple vehicle code violations.

At approximately 12:39 p.m., BPD said officers monitored and took enforcement action at the Valley Plaza Mall. Bicyclists were stopped in areas near JC Penney, Macy’s and Wilson Park, according to the department.

It is unknown how many bicyclists there were, or if any arrests were made. Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.