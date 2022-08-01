BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When officers arrived they found the man dead in the alley.

Officers later learned a man in his 40s was riding westbound in the alleyway when he was struck by a vehicle, according to highway patrol. The vehicle left the scene. The exact time of the incident is unknown.

Highway patrol says there have been no arrests at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident call the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office at 661-396-6660.