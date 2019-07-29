Bicyclist struck and killed by alleged drunken driver has been identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was riding a bike when she was struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver has been identified.

Crystal Phillips, 44, was northbound in the 200 block of Baker Street at around 9:20 p.m. July 23 when she was hit, according to a coroner’s release. She died two days later at Kern Medical.

Another bicyclist who was with Philipps was not hit.

The driver, Luis Antonio Gomez, 55, remained at the scene and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police and court documents. A breath test showed his BAC at 0.13 percent, above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

Gomez is not listed as being in custody, and charges have not yet been filed.