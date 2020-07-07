Bicyclist killed after hit by truck in hit-and-run

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck in a hit-and-run early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Oak Street after getting a report of an injury collision in the area. When they arrived, the officers learned that a man had been towing a shopping cart on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle in the area.

The bicyclist sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, BPD said. The suspect vehicle is described as a late-1990’s or early-2000’s GMC Sierra pickup truck, possibly brown in color with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

The department said this is the 17th traffic fatality on city roadways since Jan. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News