Bicyclist killed after hit by truck in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck in a hit-and-run early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Oak Street after getting a report of an injury collision in the area. When they arrived, the officers learned that a man had been towing a shopping cart on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle in the area.

The bicyclist sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, BPD said. The suspect vehicle is described as a late-1990’s or early-2000’s GMC Sierra pickup truck, possibly brown in color with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

The department said this is the 17th traffic fatality on city roadways since Jan. 1.