BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week.

The suspects are described by BFD as:

A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen wearing and light-colored plaid shirt, brown shorts, white shoes and carrying a red backpack. BFD said he may go by the name “Puerto Rican.”

A white woman in her mid-20s with brown or blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts carrying a black bag.

A Hispanic or white man in his mid-20s with long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts.

The three-alarm fire broke out at 2300 White Lane last Friday morning. It spread from the Fallas store to the surrounding Planet Fitness and American Freight stores. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Brian Bowman with BFD said.

Video showed the Fallas sign on the building cracking and tumbling down as flames engulfed the building and smoke billowed from the roof and out the back.

If you have any information regarding this case call the Bakersfield Fire Department at 661-326-3691.