BFD looking for woman wanted for arson at Ramco Express gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is looking for a suspect wanted for setting a fire at the Ramco Express gas station in downtown Bakersfield last week.

The department said the incident took place on Sept. 10 at the gas station, located at 2222 F St. The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, plaid pajama shorts, a blue backpack and a hospital bracelet.

BFD said the suspect is possibly homeless and frequents the downtown area. Anyone with

information on her location is urged to call the department at 661-326-3699.