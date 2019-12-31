Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

Better Business Bureau warns of scammers claiming to be from Federal Trade Commission

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Better Business Bureau has sent out a warning regarding scammers impersonating the Federal Trade Commission.

The scammer sends out a letter that appears to be from the FTC which says “online and financial activities” have placed the recipient of the letter under suspicion of money laundering and terrorism, according to the BBB.

The letter itself doesn’t ask for anything, but the second part of the scam involves urgent phone calls demanding the recipient send money in the form of prepaid gift cards in order to escape criminal charges, the BBB says.

The actual FTC, the BBB release says, “does not send intimidating letters or make threatening phone calls.”

Also, no government agency demands payment by gift card, wiring money or cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News