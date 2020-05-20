Beating of 8-year-old Bakersfield girl who later died was captured on video, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While at work, the mother of 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander received a tearful call from her live-in boyfriend.

“You need to come home, something wrong with Mya,” the woman said Clint Mason told her on March 18. “I don’t think she breathing, something wrong with her.”

Mason ran from their apartment when she arrived home, she told police. He said, “I can’t get in trouble for this, I don’t believe she’s breathing,” the woman told officers in newly released court documents.

Those documents say a video system inside the apartment captured Mason brutally beating the girl with a belt and metal cane as he ignored her pleas to stop.

Ger’Mya was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mason, 37, was tracked down and arrested a week later. Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge ordered him to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder, torture and willful cruelty to a child. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The documents say the camera system installed in the apartment shows Mason “using a two-handed, overhead swing” as he hits Ger’Mya with the cane. She cries out during the recorded assaults and pleads with Mason to stop, according to the court filings.

In response, Mason tells her he doesn’t “give an (expletive)” and asks, “”Want me to put my leg in your neck?” when she doesn’t lie still on an ottoman as he beats her, the filings say.

Following his arrest at a Motel 6 in Inglewood, Mason admitted to investigators that he beat Ger’Mya to get her to complete household tasks after failing to do her homework. He said she was unable to walk upstairs to her bedroom after the beating and complained she felt sick and had trouble breathing, according to the documents.

Mason told police he didn’t get Ger’Mya medical aid. When he checked on her several hours later, she wasn’t breathing.

Held without bail, Mason is next due in court Friday where a trial date is expected to be set.