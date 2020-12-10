Beant Dhillon finishes testifying at her trial in newborn’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Accused killer Beant Dhillon was excused from the witness stand Thursday after giving hours of testimony over three days where she said she took the blame for her newborn grandson’s death to prevent other family members from getting in trouble.

“I did it to protect them,” Dhillon said repeatedly about what she said was her false confession to killing the baby. She gave that answer multiple times even when asked about different portions of her interviews with police, prompting Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II to tell her to directly answer the questions posed to her.

While she denied harming the baby, she admitted Thursday that she knew her daughter could suffer serious complications or even death by not taking her to a doctor after giving birth. She said she couldn’t call 911 because her husband forbid it, and she had no choice but to follow his orders.

Dhillon is charged with first-degree murder and two assault offenses, one filed in connection with the baby’s death, the other for failing to get her teenage daughter medical care after the birth. She faces life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

In police interviews, Dhillon, 45, at first said the baby was dead when she entered a bathroom Nov. 12, 2018, in her southwest Bakersfield home to find her then-15-year-old daughter had given birth. But she later said the baby was still alive when she placed him face down in several inches of water in a bathtub. She told police she killed the baby to prevent the shame a daughter giving birth out of wedlock would bring to the family in the Sikh community.

After he was drowned, the child was buried in a 2-foot hole in the backyard.

Her trial began Nov. 16. It was postponed last week after a juror tested positive for COVID-19, but that juror was medically cleared to return Thursday.

Twisselman said the evidentiary portion of the trial is expected to wrap up in two or three days, at which point jurors will hear closing arguments and start deliberating.

The baby’s father Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, is a nephew of Dhillon who she said was like her own song, and he lived with the family at their home on Shining Crag Avenue. He was in his 20s when he impregnated Dhillon’s daughter.

Mann fled in February of last year, when police unearthed the baby’s body and arrested Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, 47. Singh hanged himself at the house after posting bail on a charge of being an accessory to murder. Mann has not been located.

Dhillon testified her husband and Mann were the ones who buried the body, not her, despite what she earlier told police. She said Mann told her the baby had died then he and Singh buried the body with salt to disguise the smell of decomposition.

Following Dhillon’s testimony, the defense called Dr. Rodney Root to the stand. Root, chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital, testified about the importance of prenatal care and vitamins for a healthy pregnancy.

Defense attorney David A. Torres has argued the baby died shortly after birth either due to complications from having no prenatal care or because the child’s umbilical cord wasn’t tied off and he bled to death. Torres also suggested Mann, who spent time alone with the baby, could be responsible for his death.

