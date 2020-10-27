Beant Dhillon, charged in newborn’s death, assigned courtroom for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of drowning her teenage daughter’s newborn was assigned a courtroom Tuesday for a trial on charges including first-degree murder.

Motions in limine — which would require certain evidence be excluded from a jury — will be heard before Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II in the case of Beant Dhillon, followed by the selection of a jury. Dhillon faces life in prison if convicted.

Dhillon, 44, allegedly drowned the baby after her daughter gave birth in a bathroom Nov. 18, 2018, at the family’s house on Shining Crag Avenue. The then-15-year-old passed out while giving birth, Dhillon told investigators. Dhillon said she placed the newborn face down in a bathtub that contained several inches of water while her daughter was unconscious, according to court documents.

Dhillon and a nephew, 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, then buried the baby in the backyard. Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, lied to their daughter and told her the baby had been put up for adoption, the documents said.

The daughter went to authorities months later and reported her father had threatened to kill her, according to the filings. Investigators found the body and arrested Singh and Dillon.

Singh, 48, hanged himself at home after posting bond on charges of accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child. Mann remains at large.