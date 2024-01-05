BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused in a 2020 deadly shooting at Beale Park and of wounding his girlfriend in a separate shooting months earlier had his trial date postponed Friday, over his objections.

Tyequez Shamar Baker repeatedly tried to interrupt Superior Court Judge John W. Lua, saying his rights were being violated and he didn’t agree to moving the trial from Jan. 16. Deputies repeatedly ordered him to be quiet while the judge was speaking.

Baker’s attorney, Phillip Gillet, told Lua he only received the case a few months ago and needed more time to prepare. In the following weeks, Gillet said, a defense investigator will interview potential witnesses and check locations for surveillance cameras.

Prosecutor Stephanie Taconi expressed frustration at another delay. She said Gillet is the ninth attorney to be assigned Baker’s case, which has been postponed for one reason or another since his arrest in September 2020. She said she’s been ready for two years.

After hearing Gillet’s explanation, Lua set a new trial date in early March.

Baker, 24, was arrested Sept. 17, 2020, three days after he allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Glenn Earl Henderson Jr. at Beale Park.

Three months earlier, police say in court documents, he wounded his girlfriend in a shooting at an apartment complex. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her face and left arm, documents said. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she was listed in critical but stable condition and survived.