BDP searching for woman accused of robbing CVS in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect accused of robbery back in April.

On April 15, the accused suspect entered CVS Pharmacy on Mount Vernon Ave in Northeast Bakersfield, grabbed several items from shelves and left without paying. When confronted by store employees, she pepper sprayed them.



The alleged suspect is described as a Hispanic female, with brown hair, in her 40’s, weighing between 240-250 pounds, with a chest tattoo.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.