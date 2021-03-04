BC offering courses for certificates in customer relations, digital marketing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering non-tuition online courses for certificates in customer relations and digital marketing for small business.

“These courses are a great introduction for someone who isn’t quite sure that online learning will work for them and it’s a quick way for individuals to boost their resume with highly needed skills and get back to work,” said Endee Grijalva, program manager for rural initiatives at the college.

The customer relations course begins in March, and the digital marketing court starts in April.

For assistance with registering and enrolling in these courses, click here, or connect to BC’s Rural Initiatives Zoom Lobby here.