BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot.

Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described as white, 5 feet 7 inches, 110 pounds, green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Despot remains charged with torture, murder and other offenses in the death of Micah Holsonbake. Co-defendant Matthew Queen was convicted in May of murder and dozens of other offenses and sentenced to 82 years to life in prison.

During a weeks-long trial, prosecutors Eric Smith and Melanie Ayala said Queen and Despot, his ex, killed Holsonbake over a missing gun in late March 2018, dismembered him and disposed of the pieces. Boys playing in the Kern River found Holsonbake’s arm months later, and a girl located a bag containing his skull last year.

Despot, Holsonbake and James Kulstad — killed in a shooting unrelated to Queen’s case — became known as the “Bakersfield 3.” They knew each other and either died or went missing within two months.

Anyone with information on Despot’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.