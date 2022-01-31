Bar fight ends in gunfire and injures 4 people, the terrifying moment caught on camera

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Four people are recovering from their wounds on Monday after being shot inside a bar over the weekend in northwest Bakersfield. The terrifying shooting that those having a cocktail inside of the Lone Oak Lounge experienced on Saturday night was caught on camera by a bar patron.

Monday night, Sheriff’s deputies continue their search for the shooter who wounded those four people.



It’s all quiet now at the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway, a sign taped to the front door reads: “CLOSED TODAY.”

On Saturday at 10:45 pm, a bar fight sparked inside devolving into gunfire. That chaos was captured in a video that lasted about 54 seconds.



It starts with the fight already underway; a man is then shoved to the floor as several bar patrons and employees attempt to break up the fight.

At 15 seconds in, you can hear terrified customers exclaiming they’re getting out of the bar. 10 seconds later — the first gunshot is heard.



One witness tells 17 News, a man was slammed onto a pool table before the shots rang out.

That’s when people could then be seen running out of the bar.

Lone Oak Lounge posted an update a day after the shooting.

The bars bouncer, Emilio Rubio was shot during the scuffle, on Monday morning he shared an update from his hospital bed.

At least nine gunshots can be heard in the video. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot, three of them were hospitalized for their wounds. The three victims’ wounds were not life-threatening. A fourth victim declined medical transport.

In a Facebook update, Lone Oak announced a brief closure following the shooting and asked for prayers for Lone Oak’s bouncer Emilio Rubio, who was one of the four shot.

Rubio posted an update from the hospital to his social media Monday morning, where he says he is recovering and thanking everyone for their well wishes.

A GoFundMe was created to help Rubio during his recovery.



The investigation is ongoing, but KCSO said no description of a suspect was available. Witnesses told investigators a man was seen leaving the scene headed westbound on Rosedale Highway following the shooting.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.





