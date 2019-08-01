Bank robber, 66, has been arrested, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A 66-year-old man has been arrested after police said he robbed a bank Wednesday in downtown Bakersfield.

David Charles Smith was arrested about two hours after the 4:38 p.m. robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank at 1300 22nd St., police said. He was found near Garces Circle while in possession of evidence linking him to the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective F. Juarez at 326-3553, the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.