Bakersfield woman’s hearing postponed in crash that killed boy, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a Bakersfield woman charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy was postponed Tuesday because the case is being assigned to another prosecutor.

Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal told the court the attorney now handling the case against Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez needs time to review the evidence. Judge David Zulfa set a new preliminary hearing date for March 10.

Moreno-Gonzalez, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving in the Jan. 10, 2021, crash that killed Nicolas Peterson. The boy and his stepfather were riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV driven by Moreno-Gonzalez at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads.

According to court documents, MorenO-Gonzalez made a left turn against a red arrow at a traffic light that wasn’t functioning properly. The motorcycle entered the intersection on a green light.

The stepfather suffered major injuries, documents said. Moreno-Gonzalez is out of custody on $50,000 bail, court records show.