BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman says her catalytic converter was stolen from her specially modified SUV in broad daylight while she shopped at a Home Depot.

“We were only in the garden section for 20 minutes,” Cheryl Powell said. “Came outside put my plants in the back of the car, went to start up, then this horrible loud noise scared me to death.”

She soon realized her Honda Element’s catalytic converter was stolen Wednesday afternoon from her SUV parked in an accessible parking spot in front of the Home Depot on Rosedale Highway.

Cheryl Powell’s catalytic converter was stolen from her specially modified Honda Element on Jan. 25 from the Home Depot on Rosedale Highway.

Powell, who uses a wheelchair, says she only has one vehicle, which has hand controls that allow her to drive. Now, that car has to be sent to a repair shop causing her a major inconvenience.

“It’s not like I can just jump in and out into other cars,” Powell said. “If they were watching that? Shame on them.”

Powell also told 17 News her church’s pastor had his catalytic converter stolen last week. Those catalytic converters are “a really hot item right now” a mechanic the pastor.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday it has taken a report and is investigating. No arrests have been made.