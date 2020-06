KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield and Ridegecrest police departments are among dozens across the state receiving funds from a $3 million grant from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to "reduce alcohol-related harm."

The money will be used to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors and obviously intoxicated customers, as well as start what ABC referred to as education, prevention and enforcement strategies.