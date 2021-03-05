Bakersfield woman receives life term in prison for drowning newborn grandson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the door swung open, Beant Dhillon was met with an astonishing sight.

Her 15-year-old daughter lay on the blood-covered bathroom floor, having given birth just minutes earlier. Dhillon hadn’t even known she was pregnant.

The daughter, weak and lightheaded, was led to another room while Dhillon was left alone with her newborn grandson. She began thinking about what others in Bakersfield’s considerable Sikh community would say about her daughter’s pregnancy, and the possible shame it would bring to the family.

In those moments, Dhillon decided on a horrifying course of action, prosecutors said. She took her grandson, placed him face down in several inches of water in the bathtub and watched him drown. Then she buried him in the backyard of her southwest Bakersfield home.

On Friday, Dhillon , 45, was sentenced to 25 years to life, plus four years.

A jury convicted Dhillon in December of first-degree murder and two assault offenses, one filed in connection with the baby’s death on Nov. 12, 2018, the other for failing to get her teenage daughter medical care after the birth.

Dhillon’s attorney, David A. Torres, had argued the baby died soon after birth as a result of the daughter having received no prenatal care, or from blood loss because the baby’s umbilical cord wasn’t tied off after being severed.

Torres also suggested the baby’s father, an adult cousin of the daughter, may have played a role in the child’s death.

The attorney said Dhillon kept the death a secret out of fear of her husband, who physically and mentally abused her. She didn’t dare disobey his orders to keep quiet about what had happened, Torres said.

Prosecutors pointed to Dhillon’s confession — which she later recanted at trial — and the multiple lies she made to investigators as evidence of her guilt. In an interview played for the jury, she told investigators she drowned the baby because the pregnancy would bring shame to the family.

The beliefs and practices of the Sikh community were a focal point of the trial, with cultural experts explaining how many families in the Punjab region of India — where Dhillon was born — are extremely conservative. Pregnancy outside of wedlock is considered shameful by some in the community, experts called by the defense testified. Many traditional couples, like Dhillon and her deceased husband, are brought together through arranged marriages, and an unwed pregnancy could ruin a woman’s chances of landing a good match.

Some experts also testified that men have more status than women in Sikh society, and women are expected to obey their husbands and fathers.

While acknowledging that some in the Sikh community consider unwed pregnancy shameful, prosecutor John Allen said that certainly didn’t extend to permitting the killing of a child born out of wedlock. He said Sikh culture is one that promotes peace, and Dhillon’s actions aren’t representative of the community’s mindset.

Allen said Dhillon told multiple lies, including about what happened to the baby in the first few statements she made to police, about not being able make her own decisions because of her husband, and about how she was bound by cultural tradition to keep quiet and let the men in the family decide what to do.

Dhillon and Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, the baby’s father, buried the child together at the family’s home on Shining Crag Avenue, investigators determined. Her husband, Jagsir Singh, 47, was called home from work and took part in the coverup.

The daughter, who passed out and was unaware of what had taken place, was later told her son had been put up for adoption.

It wasn’t until months later, following an argument with her father where he threatened to kill her and indicated the baby was buried in the backyard, that the daughter spoke with school counselors, who then called police, according to testimony.

Police unearthed the baby’s body and arrested Dhillon and Singh. After posting bail on a charge of being an accessory to murder, Singh hanged himself at home.

Mann, who lived with the family and had been carrying on a sexual relationship with the daughter beginning when she was 14 and he was in his early 20s, was outside the county when investigators dug up the body. Before her arrest, Dhillon tipped him off that police had arrived at their home, prosecutors said.

Mann has not been located.

The daughter testified only she and Mann knew about the pregnancy. She said she kept it a secret because her parents would be furious.

At trial, Dhillon testified she admitted to killing the newborn, but she said that was a lie to protect Singh and Mann, both of who were in the country illegally. She said she was afraid what would happen to them if they were charged with a crime.

She testified she never harmed the baby.

Allen, the prosecutor, has said that was just one lie among many.