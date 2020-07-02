Bakersfield woman pleads not guilty to multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and grand theft after investigators said she submitted fraudulent claims to AFLAC to receive insurance payouts.

Dixie Page, 40, submitted 16 fraudulent claims to AFLAC from April 2017 to July 2019, according to the California Department of Insurance. She submitted the claims online and entered fraudulent information about what treatment was performed and by which doctor, a department news release said.

“Page fraudulently claimed medical procedures were performed on her and her dependents at Kaiser Permanente and Omni Family Health,” according to the release. “Both Kaiser Permanente and Omni Family Health confirmed the claimed procedures were never performed.”

The alleged procedures included testicular ultrasounds, chest X-rays, immunizations and mammograms, according to the release. AFLAC paid her $1,185 based on her claims.

In a previous case, Page was convicted last year of insurance fraud for presenting multiple insurance claims for payment with the intent to defraud, the department said.