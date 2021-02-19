Bakersfield woman pleads no contest to insurance fraud and grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman accused of submitting 16 fraudulent insurance claims has pleaded no contest to a single count each of grand theft and insurance fraud.

Dixie Page entered the no contest pleas on Thursday, and 15 other counts of making false claims for health benefits were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set April 19.

Page, who was 40 when charged in June, submitted 16 fraudulent claims to AFLAC from April 2017 to July 2019, according to the California Department of Insurance. She submitted claims regarding medical procedures performed on her and her dependents at Kaiser Permanente and Omni Family Health — procedures which both Kaiser and Omni said were never performed.

AFLAC paid Page $1,185 based on her claims, the department said.

In a previous, similar case, Page was convicted of insurance fraud for presenting multiple insurance claims for payment with the intent to defraud, the department said.