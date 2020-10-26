Bakersfield woman indicted in federal court for illegally possessing drugs, firearm

FRESNO, Calif. — A Bakersfield woman was indicted by a federal grand jury today, charging her with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Court documents say that on July 28, 2019, Campos possessed a Glock 27 .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Additionally, on Feb. 15, she was found to be in possession of more than 50 grams of meth.

According to court documents, Campos has had several prior convictions, including for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm. These convictions prohibited Campos from possessing either a firearm or ammunition.

If convicted, Campos faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.