Bakersfield woman charged with assaulting and threatening to kill her father

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old woman who had spent the day drinking repeatedly hit her 65-year-old father in the face and threatened to kill him, police said.

Bethany Ellen Richmond has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of allowing or causing injury to an elder adult and making threats, as well as a misdemeanor vandalism charge, according to court records.

Police said in a probable cause declaration that Richmond struck her father ten times in the faces, leaving visible injuries, during the Dec. 27 incident. She also pushed her 65-year-old mother three times, according to the declaration.

Richmond vandalized the inside of her parents’ home during the incident, according to the declaration.

She’s next due in court Jan. 13.