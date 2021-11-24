Bakersfield woman arrested for attempting to kidnap 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday evening, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested a woman who had attempted to kidnap three children from two separate locations.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies arrived at the 5400 block of Olive Drive where they found the Alina Serda.

Officials said Serda, 18, had attempted to first kidnap two children being pushed by their mother in a stroller near Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive. Then she attempted to kidnap another child walking with his mother in the same area.

When Deputies apprehended Serda, a brief struggle ensued before they arrested her. Serda had been released from the Central Receiving Facility only a few hours prior to this incident, according to officials.

Serda was taken into custody and charged with felony attempted kidnapping and resisting/obstructing an officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.