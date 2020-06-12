Bakersfield truck driving school owner sentenced for selling driver’s licenses to unqualified drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a Bakersfield truck driving school was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for selling California commercial driver’s licenses to unqualified drivers.

Paramjit Singh Mangat, 56, also was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and the forfeiture of $100,000 that had been seized as proceeds from the fraud scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He was convicted of unlawful production of an identification document and aiding and abetting.

Mangat operated Akal Truck Driving School and Akal Driving School.

In exchange for money, Mangat offered to help students at his driving schools who struggled with DMV tests to obtain fraudulently issued but official driver’s licenses, the release said. He got the licenses through a contact at the DMV, Javier Jesus Hernandez-Herrera, 56.

Herrera, a licensing registration examiner at a DMV office in Bakersfield, accessed the students’ DMV records to show they had passed written or driving tests when they hadn’t in fact passed them, according to the release. The changes led to the DMV issuing California’s driver’s licenses to the students.

Herrera pleaded guilty on Nov. 12, 2019 and is set to be sentenced on Aug. 14. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine.