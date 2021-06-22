Bakersfield toddler accidentally shot himself with gun father bought illegally: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pistol a 3-year-old boy was playing with when he accidentally shot himself in April was purchased illegally by his father, according to court documents.

Shawndel Ziegler Jr., the child’s father, admitted to illegally buying the weapon on the streets, the documents say. He told police he usually stashed the 9mm handgun on the top shelf of a closet but wasn’t thinking clearly the day of the shooting and placed it in a plastic container on the kitchen table.

The child survived, the round passing through his thigh. Two other children were in the home at the time.

Ziegler, 29, has pleaded not guilty to willful cruelty to a child, criminal storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

The shooting happened the evening of April 24 at a home on P Street in central Bakersfield. Ziegler told police he was playing his Playstation 5 and he believed his son was behind him with a family member.

A loud noise startled Ziegler, who turned around to see his son bleeding from his left leg with the gun next to him, according to the documents. He told police he wrapped his shirt around his son’s leg to help stop the bleeding and took him to a hospital. He said he told another person in the home to grab the gun.

A doctor who treated the boy said the round didn’t break bones or rupture major arteries, the filings say. X-rays showed the boy had swallowed several BB pellets and rubber rings but the doctor said the child would likely pass them naturally.

Ziegler told police he has BB guns and pellets in the home.

Police said in the documents Ziegler has a prior felony conviction from 2014 for shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. He’s barred from owning guns or ammunition.

Ziegler is held without bail and his next hearing is scheduled July 9.