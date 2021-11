BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the person fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield.

Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.