BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who worked as a teacher’s aide at Old River Elementary School pleaded no contest Monday to possession of child pornography, according to court records.

Matthew Cornejo is scheduled for sentencing next month. He was arrested in November and told police he used his iPhone to download and view the images for sexual gratification, according to court documents.

No local children were identified as victims, police said.

Police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child pornography were sent to and from a Yahoo email account, according to court filings. Detectives tracked the account to Cornejo and seized his cellphone and laptop.

Cornejo, 28 at the time of his arrest, said the images interested him because they were “weird and taboo” and “it being out there and controversial,” documents said. He also said he found them sexually interesting.

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials said Cornejo had been employed since 2014 as an instruction support aide and became a school aide in 2020, according to the documents.