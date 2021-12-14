Bakersfield teacher’s aide charged with possession of child porn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teacher’s aide at Old River Elementary School who police say admitted downloading child pornography has been charged, court records show.

Matthew Cornejo, 28, was arraigned Monday on a charge of possessing images of a minor engaged in sexual conduct, according to court records. Bail was set at $10,000 and his next hearing is scheduled Jan. 6.

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials have said Cornejo was placed on administrative leave. No local children had been identified as victims, police said.

Police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child pornography were sent to and from a Yahoo email account belonging to Cornejo, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Investigators seized Cornejo’s cellphone and laptop, the warrant says, and Cornejo admitted using his iPhone to download and view the images. Cornejo was arrested Nov. 18.