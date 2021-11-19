Bakersfield teacher’s aide arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old teacher’s aide in the Panama-Buena Vista School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Matthew Cornejo was arrested Thursday in an ongoing investigation involving internet crimes against children, police said.

Cornejo works for Old River Elementary School. No children from the school or in Bakersfield have been identified as victims, police said.

District officials are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Cornejo is held on $10,000 bail and is due in court Monday, according to booking records.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871.