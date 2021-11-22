Bakersfield teacher’s aide admitted viewing child porn: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teacher’s aide at Old River Elementary School admitted downloading child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his apartment, seizing a cellphone and laptop, according to police reports.

Matthew Cornejo told police he used his iPhone to download and view the images for sexual gratification, according to the reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Cornejo, 28, was arrested Friday but is no longer listed in custody. Charges have not been filed.

No children from the school or in Bakersfield have been identified as victims, police said.

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials said Cornejo was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the documents, police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child pornography were sent to and from a Yahoo email account belonging to Cornejo. Detectives viewed the images and confirmed they depicted child sexual abuse, the reports say.

The images were emailed during a 15-minute span on Oct. 24, the documents said.