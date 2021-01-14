Bakersfield Target employee arrested on suspicion of embezzling upwards of $30,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of the Target near the Park at River Walk has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $30,000 from the business, according to police.

Becky Fernandez, 37, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of felony embezzlement, police said. An investigation began after the store contacted police and provided video evidence.

Target’s corporate office on Thursday sent an email saying Fernandez had worked at the store at 11000 Stockdale Highway since 2018 and was a Human Resources leader.

The email said, “Last month, we terminated a team member from our Bakersfield store for misconduct after she violated store policies, including removing cash from the store and giving it to scammers. We contacted the Bakersfield Police Department to report the scam and provided them with video footage from the store. We’re aware that the team member has been arrested, based on information she provided to law enforcement, and will continue to provide law enforcement what they need for their investigation.”

Fernandez had not yet been charged, according to court records.