BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield resident was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday for possessing roosters for animal fighting, according to the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement became aware of the animal fighting through recorded conversations between Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 36, of Mexico and another man that showed his involvement in fighting, breeding and selling roosters in January of 2022, according to officials.

A search warrant was served and Ortega’s property was searched on April 26, 2022 and about 250 fighting roosters, about 250 razor-sharp steel blades that are tied to the bird’s legs, mitts used for training and antibiotics were found, according to officials.

Ortega pleaded guilty to an Animal Welfare Act crime on Nov. 10, 2022 and was sentenced Tuesday, according to officials.