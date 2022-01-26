20 arrested, including man in Bakersfield, in large-scale DEA operation

More than 200 pounds of drugs seized, including thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in Bakersfield is among 21 people indicted in a large-scale operation spanning multiple states that resulted in the seizure of dozens of guns and more than 200 pounds of drugs — including thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

The arrests followed a 15-month investigation targeting a street gang in the Hamilton Park area of Dallas, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The gang ran a highly-efficient drug organization, authorities said during a press conference Wednesday in Texas.

Those in custody, plus one person who remains at large, face a 19-count federal indictment as a result of Operation Shut Down Corner, DEA officials said.

Demetric Watson was identified as the man arrested in Bakersfield on charges of possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

Authorities seized 37 guns, 220 pounds of drugs and $420,000 in assets, according to the DEA. Cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were taken.

Chad Meacham, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Texas, said fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs on the street. It causes thousands of deaths every year and has no place in any community, he said.

Drug trafficking and violence are intrinsically related, said DEA special agent in charge Eduardo A. Chavez, and impact all members of society. People who obey the law and simply want to live and raise a family in peace instead end up fearing for their lives.

Chavez said he once heard Hamilton Park described as a forgotten neighborhood. People living there were 11 times more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than other Dallas residents.

“That stops now,” Chavez said. “These street corners will be clean. We back the community of Hamilton Park.”