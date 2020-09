BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for burglary. He stole items and caused property damage to a business on the corner of 19th and D Streets in downtown Bakersfield on Sept. 12, according to BPD.

Description:

Age: 40 to 50 years old

Gray shaggy hair in a ponytail

Gray facial hair

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.