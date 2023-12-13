BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a grand theft.

BPD said two suspects entered an Ulta Beauty store on Nov. 24 in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue and allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of merchandise.

The first suspect is described by police as a man aged 25 to 35 wearing a black shirt and a New York Yankees hat. The second suspect is described as a woman aged 20 to 30 wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective M. Aquino at 661-326-3316 or BPD at 661-327-7111.